WWE SmackDown Ratings seem to fall slightly following 11/26 episode on FOX, AEW Rampage goes down as well : Reports

The post-Thanksgiving edition of WWE SmackDown saw ratings dip slightly from the week prior, despite rumors surrounding Brock Lesnar, a #1 contender's battle royal for the Universal Championship, and the fallout from WWE Survivor Series.

According to Spoiler TV, SmackDown had 1.968 million viewers on the November 26th episode. That's down from the week's prior numbers, which saw WWE draw 1.988 million viewers. According to Fightful: "The show drew 1.872 million viewers in hour one and 2.063 in hour two. SmackDown garnered a 0.5 rating in the 18-49 demographic."

According to Andrew Zarian, of Wrestling Observer, the released numbers are not the final viewership numbers, instead they are the "Fast Nationals". Fast Nationals are ratings that include both live viewing from the previous night and delayed viewing until 3 a.m. local time. However, they have historically given fairly accurate numbers.

Zarian also notes that along with WWE SmackDown, AEW's Ramapage episode went down in viewership as well. With AEW's overall viewership dropping over 28% compared to the November 19th's numbers; which were just over 550,000 viewers.

What happened on WWE SmackDown?

This week's edition of SmackDown was a highly eventful one. Roman Reigns took to the mic to say the Lesnar rumors were untrue and even teased that he could be leaving WWE sometime "sooner rather than later."

Ridge Holland made his SmackDown debut in a losing effort to Cesaro, Sami Zayn won the "Black Friday" Battle Royal to become #1 Contender for the Universal Championship, and finally Kayla Braxton revealed that Brock Lesnar's suspension was over and he would be returning to SmackDown the following week.

In addition to the action-packed SmackDown, WWE also announced that Edge would be returning to Monday Night RAW this upcoming Monday.

What were your thoughts on SmackDown? Who do you think will defeat Roman Reigns for the Universal title? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below!

Edited by Genci Papraniku