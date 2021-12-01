Photo: The Great Khali shows off new look with fake mustache; asks fans if he should keep it

WWE Hall of Famer The Great Khali can be seen sporting a fake mustache in his latest Instagram post, seemingly for a new project that he's working on.

Khali is quite active on his official Instagram handle. He boasts a whopping 2.9 million followers on the social media site and updates his fans with regular posts.

The Great Khali can be seen rocking a mustache in some of his recent posts. One of his posts reveals that the mustache is fake. He seems to like his look though, and had a message for his fans on Instagram. The Indian behemoth urged fans to check out his look and added that he would keep it if they liked the same.

Check out this screengrab of Khali rocking a fake mustache:

The Great Khali shows off new look with a fake mustache

The Great Khali's Instagram is a goldmine of amusing content

The Great Khali was one of the scariest superstars in WWE, back when he was a regular act on the main roster. He dominated some of the company's biggest names during his run, most notably The Undertaker.

Khali is a well-known celeb in India today, courtesy of his WWE stint. He makes regular public appearances and mingles with his fans, all of which are documented on his Instagram account.

A short while ago, Khali was spotted slapping a guy who interrupted his interview, and the clip went viral on social media. It was later revealed that the guy who got slapped was a student at The Great Khali's wrestling academy.

Khali made his WWE debut in 2006, and immediately targeted The Undertaker. He defeated The Deadman at Judgment Day 2006, thus establishing himself as a force to be reckoned with. He went on to win the World Heavyweight Championship on one occasion.

WWE clips featuring Khali garner a large number of views on social media, and the video featuring his world title win currently has a whopping 143 million views on YouTube.

What do you think of The Great Khali's new look with a fake mustache? Would you like to see him grow a real one and keep it? Sound off in the comments!

