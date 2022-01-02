Update on how Roman Reigns is doing following his COVID-19 diagnosis

Roman Reigns had no choice but to miss WWE Day 1 due to testing positive for COVID-19 recently. Following the unfortunate news, Jey Uso has now said that his cousin is going to be fine and will return to television soon.

The Usos fought The New Day at the said event. In the opening contest, they successfully retained their SmackDown Tag Team Championship against Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods.

Speaking to Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated, Jey Uso conveyed that he and his brother had dedicated their latest match to Roman Reigns. He also briefly talked about the Universal Champion's status away from WWE.

“It felt off not having the Tribal Chief around,” said Jey Uso. “This match was for him. We represented, and he’s going to be OK. He’s home resting, and maybe playing some Call of Duty. We’re going to see him back soon.”

Roman Reigns @WWERomanReigns I yearn to perform tonight at #WWEDay1 to defend my Universal Championship. However, unfortunately, earlier today I tested positive for COVID-19. Due to the proper protocols I am unable to compete as originally scheduled. I look forward to returning to action as soon as possible. I yearn to perform tonight at #WWEDay1 to defend my Universal Championship. However, unfortunately, earlier today I tested positive for COVID-19. Due to the proper protocols I am unable to compete as originally scheduled. I look forward to returning to action as soon as possible.

Jimmy Uso then highlighted how everyone has gotten used to seeing Roman Reigns in the main event spots of WWE shows lately. He also stated that in today's "crazy" pandemic scenario, his cousin's health takes priority over anything else right now.

“We opened the show, and we’re so used to seeing The Big Uce close the show,” added Jimmy Uso. “This pandemic is crazy, and all we want is for him to be safe and take care of himself.”

What happens to Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar's WWE feud now?

After the Universal Champion was forced to miss Day 1, the company announced that Brock Lesnar would be added to the other world title match between Big E, Seth Rollins, Kevin Owens, and Bobby Lashley.

This change in plans led to a result that no one saw coming 24 hours before the event, as Lesnar became the new WWE Champion. There is undoubtedly a pay-off yet to be delivered as far as The Beast Incarnate's saga with Roman Reigns is concerned.

However, with both superstars being top titleholders on different brands after Day 1, the logical path would suggest that their feud won't progress for now. Thanks to multiple WWE Championship contenders on RAW, Brock Lesnar will likely be busy feuding with names other than Reigns.

However, The Tribal Chief's much-awaited clash against Lesnar could still go down at some point down the road. After all, it seems too big of an encounter for WWE to put on the sidelines forever.

All of us at Sportskeeda wish Roman Reigns a speedy recovery! Who do you think will step up to the Universal Champion when he returns? Sound off in the comments section below.

