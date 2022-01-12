"The objective is to fill time" - Vince Russo blasts WWE RAW segment (Exclusive)

Vince Russo recently shared his thoughts on the WWE RAW segment featuring Nikki A.S.H. and Rhea Ripley.

Rhea and Nikki formed their tag team back in August after SummerSlam. They won the Women's Tag Titles from Natalya and Tamina, a month later and held onto the gold for more than two months before dropping it to Carmella and Queen Zelina in November. The alliance ended this week at RAW as Nikki clobbered Rhea in the face.

Speaking to Dr. Chris Featherstone on the latest episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Russo critiqued the RAW segment.

"Bro, the funny thing is, everyone can see a million miles away, the roles are reversed. The little one is the heel and the giant is the babyface. It's so totally backwards. Bro, while I was watching this, I was like there is no way Nikki Cross is getting heat on somebody this size. There is just no way. This is David & Goliath bro, Goliath was not the babyface. It's unbelievable bro, like they'll boo Nikki A.S.H? Like they care," Vince Russo said.

He further stated that the WWE officials didn't care if the fans liked the segment or not as it was just a filler.

"I don't think they care. I don't think they care either way. This is gonna fill time. That's what this is gonna do. The objective is to fill time. They can't possibly think that anybody is going to care about this. This is just a segment to fill time, that's it," Russo concluded.

You can watch the entire episode of Legion of RAW below:

What's next for the former WWE Women's Tag Team Champions?

While everyone expected a break up between the pair, hardly a few would've guessed that it would be Nikki turning on Rhea. The split weakens the women's tag division, but it presents a wonderful opportunity to create two top contenders for the RAW Women's Championship.

It is unlikely to see a singles match between Rhea and Nikki at the Royal Rumble considering they already have a stacked line-up. But whenever their match takes place, the winner could move on to face Becky Lynch for the title. Both superstars have won the title in the past and will be looking to do it again.

What did you think of Nikki A.S.H.'s heel turn on WWE RAW? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.

Also Read Article Continues below

If any quotes are being used from this article, please give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the Legion of RAW YouTube video.

Edited by Angana Roy