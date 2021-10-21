"She is going to be another name on the roster"- former WWE writer discusses Paige's in-ring future (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo discussed the possibility of Paige's return to the ring on the latest episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's "Writing with Russo."

Paige was an overnight success on the WWE main roster. She won the Divas Championship on her first night in the WWE main roster against AJ Lee. In the process, she etched her name in the history books as the youngest woman to hold the Divas Championship. However, Paige's in-ring career was cut short in 2018 due to a neck injury.

In conversation with Dr. Chris Featherstone of Sportskeeda Wrestling, Russo discussed what Paige's contract would look like if she decided to make a comeback to the squared circle. He also suggested that Paige might have to let go of her very profitable Twitch account if she returned to being an active WWE wrestler.

Here's what Vince Russo said:

"Chris, you know, she (Paige) is going to be another name on the roster. She's going to get paid like the others. Come on man, we're not talking about 2-3 million dollars here, I promise you, bro. That's not what we're talking about."

You can watch the full video here:

Paige has hinted at an in-ring return several times

The returns of Bryan Danielson and Edge have left many fans wondering if Paige will also have one last moment to shine inside the squared circle. The former Divas Champion hasn't been shy of assuring fans that she still has a few more matches left in her.

SARAYA @RealPaigeWWE I’m not done yet. 💪🏼 I’m not done yet. 💪🏼

On several occasions in the past year, Paige has taken to Twitter to fuel speculation of a possible return to the ring. She posted a cryptic tweet as recently as earlier this month indicating an imminent comeback.

It would be a fairytale ending to a stellar career if Paige does go on to have one last run inside the ring and can end her career on her own terms.

