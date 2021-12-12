"Putting everything on freeze" - Vince Russo reacts to Jeff Hardy's WWE release (Exclusive)

Former WWE writer Vince Russo believes it is difficult for wrestlers like Jeff Hardy to overcome substance issues while spending time away from their families.

WWE sent Hardy home from a live event last weekend after he was visibly sluggish during a six-man tag team match. The 44-year-old later received his release from WWE after he allegedly refused the company’s rehabilitation offer.

Speaking to Sportskeeda Wrestling’s Dr. Chris Featherstone, Russo advised Hardy to put his wrestling career on hold and focus on his health:

“If you’re still in that environment, you’re still working hurt, you’ve gotta get to that next town, you’re away from your family, you’re lonely, you’re depressed... forget about it. The odds are so stacked against you that I really hope this is a situation of, ‘Stop everything, I am putting everything on freeze, and I am gonna take care of myself.'”

The legendary wrestler teamed up with Drew McIntyre and King Woods to face Roman Reigns and The Usos at the December 4 live event in Edinburg, Texas. Hardy left through the crowd during the match and did not return to the ring.

Vince Russo discusses the difficulty of Jeff Hardy overcoming his demons

WWE has referenced Jeff Hardy’s real-life substance abuse issues during his storylines with Samoa Joe and Sheamus in recent years. Last year, the former WWE Champion even faced Sheamus in a Bar Fight on SmackDown.

Vince Russo has been around lots of wrestlers with addiction problems over the last three decades. He thinks many people underestimate the difficulty of overcoming those issues while remaining part of the wrestling industry.

“Maybe because I was around wrestlers for a really, really long time, I don’t think people understand how difficult it is to get clean and get straight,” Russo added.

Earlier this week, Jeff Hardy’s wife Beth reacted to his WWE release by clarifying that her husband is “good.” Matt Hardy tweeted that his brother has “the best heart and soul” of anyone he had ever met hours before reports regarding Jeff’s release made the rounds.

