"Jeff is good"- Jeff Hardy's spouse reacts to reports of his release from WWE 

Jeff Hardy and his wife, Beth, married in 2011
Nick Lombardi
CONTRIBUTOR
Modified Dec 10, 2021 12:10 AM IST
News

Former WWE champion Jeff Hardy has reportedly been released from his contract. The news has shaken the wrestling world after being shared by multiple outlets, with the first being Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful. His release comes only days after reports surfaced that Hardy had been "sent home" by WWE following a "rough night" while on a live tour. According to the report from Sapp, Hardy was offered help and rehab placement by WWE, but refused, sparking his release.

While some of the biggest stars in the wrestling world have begun sharing their thoughts and prayers for Jeff Hardy's family, the tag team legend himself and WWE have made no official comment on the matter. However, Beth, Jeff Hardy's wife, has.

In a very short statement on Twitter, Beth seemed to be asking for privacy, saying only that the family, and Jeff himself, are okay. Beth Hardy's Twitter account is private, however a fan who follows her was able to take a screenshot and share it.

"Jeff is good... We are good... Post that you 'heard' that. Thanks," wrote Beth Hardy.
Beth Hardy, Jeff Hardy's wife, comments on latest news"Jeff is good"#JeffHardy https://t.co/s1Srgd1YDr

Jeff Hardy's sister in-law Reby Hardy has also reacted to his reported release

Reby Hardy has also commented on social media. While her latest tweet does not specifically mention Jeff Hardy, one could assume she is referring to the news breaking of his potential release.

In a short tweet, the wife of AEW star Matt Hardy asked fans on Twitter to kindly not "@" her today. Most likely due to fans tagging her in posts about the situation.

"Don’t @ me today," Reby Hardy wrote on Twitter.
Don’t @ me today

Jeff Hardy's brother Matt has yet to respond on the matter, but he did make a post giving a shoutout to his brother, his wife, and his children. However, the post was made before the reports of Jeff Hardy's release.

My brother, Jeff Hardy, has the best heart & soul of any human being I have ever met.My wife, @RebyHardy, is the most brutally straightforward human that I’ve ever met & I love her for that.My kids, Maxel, Wolfie, Bartie & Ever, are the most important human beings in my life. https://t.co/Xsg1Ubkpce

From all of us at Sportskeeda, we wish Jeff Hardy and his family nothing but good health!

Edited by Genci Papraniku
हिन्दी