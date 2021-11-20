"What are the odds of the dude making it?" - Vince Russo knew released WWE Superstar would fail (Exclusive)

Former WWE writer Vince Russo knew Shane Thorne’s main-roster run was destined to fail when he was given the name “SLAPJACK.”

Thorne, who received his release this week, performed in NXT between 2016 and 2020 before becoming a member of the RETRIBUTION faction. Following RETRIBUTION’s separation in March, the Australian dropped the SLAPJACK gimmick but never returned to WWE television under his “Shane Thorne” name.

Speaking to Sportskeeda Wrestling’s Dr. Chris Featherstone, Russo jokingly wondered whether someone called SLAPJACK could ever share the ring with the likes of Brock Lesnar:

“Poor SLAPJACK, man. Can we be honest here for a second, bro? If you’re naming a wrestler SLAPJACK, what are the odds of the dude making it? Seriously, what are the odds of, 'SLAPJACK is the next Stone Cold Steve Austin! SLAPJACK versus Brock Lesnar!' What are the odds of that, bro?” he said.

Vince Russo questions WWE’s spending on superstars

Vince Russo recently said in another edition of Writing With Russo that WWE has wasted a lot of money on released superstars.

After the latest round of releases, he reiterated that many of the company’s investments have not paid off.

“Again, Chris, just going back to the money invested in all these people, just flushed down the toilet. One right after another, we’re talking about millions of dollars, bro,” Russo said.

This week’s WWE releases included Hit Row, John Morrison, SLAPJACK, and many more. Earlier this month, Karrion Kross and Keith Lee were among the most notable names to be let go from Vince McMahon's company.

Edited by Kartik Arry

