"He's The Joker dressed as a clown" - Vince Russo slams former multi-time WWE Champion (Exclusive)

Former WWE writer Vince Russo has slammed former multi-time WWE champion, Seth Rollins, for his character transformations.

In the latest episode of Legion of RAW, speaking to Dr. Chris Featherstone, Russo talked about the transformation of Seth Rollins throughout his WWE career. The former writer stated that there wasn't a reasonable explanation for the recent character change he underwent.

"Bro, here's another thing too like bro, how long has Rollins been on the roster? 2012? I saw all that time when he was with Hunter and the Monday Night Messiah and all these transformations and now I'm supposed to believe you're the Joker. When I see Batman '66 like Cesar Romero was always the Joker. Now all of a sudden I've seen all these different phases of Seth Rollins, like the Legend Killer, the Architect, the Monday Night Messiah, I've seen them all but now he's the Joker dressed like a clown. Did I miss an explanation along the way?" said Vince Russo.

Elaborating further, he opined that the characters should be consistent, and there needs to be proper reasoning for any changes not to confuse the audience.

"These characters should be consistent and if there's a change there needs to be a reason. Bro, I wrote Joker Sting but something set him off, something drove him over the edge. I don't know why freaking Rollins is laughing at everything, I don't know why. Rollins got introduced as (part of) The Shield, look at that character when he first started to this (current character), like how is that even possible? How is that transformation even possible? He's doing it to pop himself and to pop the boys in the back, that's why he's doing it. Okay bro, you're popping everybody but there's an audience sitting at home that's absolutely lost," said Russo.

Russo criticized the post-match segment between WWE Champion Big E and Kevin Owens

On the latest episode of RAW, Kevin Owens faced Big E in the main event. During the match's final stages, while the referee was checking in on KO, Rollins took a cheap shot at Big E. It looked like The Prizefighter would capitalize on it, but the champion played possum and gained a pinfall win.

After seeing the replay, E expressed his disappointment which led to KO apologizing to him but would eat a Big Ending for his troubles.

Russo criticized the altercation between Kevin Owens and WWE Champion Big E, calling it unrealistic, and something like that would never happen in real life.

"Let's see, Rollins slapped Big E and Owens didn't see it and I guess Big E thought that Owens saw it. It's just that these things play out like they never play out in real life. Let me tell you what would've happened (in real life), he(Owens) would say, 'I'm sorry bro, I'm sorry, okay.' Big E would turn his back and Owens would say, 'F-you then' and then he'd hit him with the finish. That's what men would do. Kevin Owens is not gonna say 'I'm sorry' like, he must've said it like five times. No, it's not gonna go down like that..." said Vince Russo.

During the altercation, Owens challenged Rollins to a match for next week's RAW, and it would be interesting to see if the WWE Champion has some sort of involvement in the match.

