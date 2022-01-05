Vince Russo thinks WWE RAW Superstar could be fired [Exclusive]

Former WWE writer Vince Russo shared his thoughts on RAW Superstar Veer Mahaan and the United States champion Damian Priest.

WWE has been airing vignettes hyping up Veer Mahaan's debut on RAW for the last few months and was notably absent from this week's show.

In the latest episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Russo spoke about it to Dr. Chris Featherstone suggesting WWE could've dropped the angle entirely. He further added that if there's no vignette on him next week, he could potentially be released from the company.

"Dr. Chris, what was missing on the show? Bro, how funny would it be if we never see or hear from Veer Mahaan again [laughs]. How hysterical will it be? Bro, is it possible that he had a couple of bad matches and after 12 weeks they scrapped this? Bro, if there is no Veer Mahan sighting next week, they will have literally wasted three months of our time bro. I'm looking forward to next week's show, if there's no mention of him two weeks in a row, then he's done, bro," said Russo.

Vince Russo's opinion on WWE US Champion Damian Priest's split personality

Further in the episode, Vince Russo commented on United States champion Damian Priest's split personality, comparing it to the fictional character Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde. Jekyll was kind while Hyde was his dark personality, pretty similar to Priest's character in WWE currently.

Russo explained that the main drawback was the lack of storyline explanation on what triggered him to be that way.

"First of all bro, like when you talk about Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde, there was a story behind it. Have we been informed why he's [Damian Priest] Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde? See that's the problem, Chris. If there is a story, if there is a reason, if this kid was traumatized at five years old and has been going to therapy and this and that and something triggers him, okay. But when you are Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde and nobody knows why then you are just watching like okay [laughs]."

The Archer of Infamy's rage has cost him many matches in the past and he was put to the test this week as he defended his title against Dolph Ziggler without the champion's advantage. Despite multiple attempts from Roode & Ziggler, the champion kept his cool and retained the title.

