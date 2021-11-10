Former WWE writer explains why Ember Moon's character didn't work (Exclusive)

Vince Russo believes Ember Moon’s character was destined to fail on RAW and SmackDown.

Moon was released from WWE last week after six years with the company. Nicknamed The War Goddess, her character was often compared to a vampire or a werewolf.

Speaking to Sportskeeda Wrestling’s Dr. Chris Featherstone, the former WWE writer said the former NXT Women’s Champion’s persona was “goofy” and never going to work:

“When she first appeared on the main stage, bro, they gave her a goofy gimmick. I remember talking about it. Like one week was she a werewolf? Was she a vampire? She had no idea, and that’s not her fault. She had no idea what the character was. First of all, if you don’t understand the character, forget it. Second of all, if you’re not feeling the character, you’re never going to get over,” he said.

Vince Russo was confused by Ember Moon’s character

Vince Russo said last week that the likes of Karrion Kross and Keith Lee had every right to speak up about their questionable character changes.

On the same subject, the one-time WCW Heavyweight Champion added that Ember Moon should also have raised concerns if she disliked her booking:

“From the get go, bro, I remember her coming out. Remember she had the contacts and she’s howling at the moon? She was a babyface, she was a heel, I mean they all go through that. Out the shoot, bro, I mean it was so confusing and never, never got over. But again, if you’re not feeling it and you don’t believe in their plan, it’s up to you to speak up, man,” Russo said.

Ember Moon’s final WWE match ended in defeat against Mandy Rose on the October 5 episode of NXT.

