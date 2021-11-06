Former WWE writer criticizes Vince McMahon's treatment of superstars (Exclusive)

Former WWE and WCW writer Vince Russo believes Vince McMahon is wrong to ask some superstars to read word-for-word scripts on television.

Speaking to Sportskeeda Wrestling’s Dr. Chris Featherstone, Russo said WWE performers should receive more creative freedom due to their status as independent contractors. He added that many superstars feel forced to do as they are told by the WWE Chairman.

“Here’s the mentality: 90 percent of that roster, maybe more, they’re independent contractors, but yet they’re putting their futures and their livelihood in the hands of Vincent Kennedy McMahon. No, bro, that future and livelihood should be in your hands. You’re an independent contractor… it should be in your hand. You’re putting everything in their basket and in him [Vince McMahon]. ‘Here’s the promo, you’re saying exactly this.’ I know I can’t curse, but it’s a** backwards,” Russo said.

Russo’s comments came after WWE released 18 superstars this week. Karrion Kross and Keith Lee were two of the most surprising names to be released, as both men recently received character changes on RAW.

Vince Russo believes superstars become dependent on Vince McMahon

Vince Russo thinks the likes of Karrion Kross and Keith Lee had every right to speak up to Vince McMahon about their drastic gimmick changes.

WWE’s former head writer also acknowledged that it is difficult for superstars to get their own way due to the current creative process.

“Bro, it’s almost like they make you so dependent on them, they strip you of your confidence when, as an independent contractor, the idea should be, ‘I am great enough to work for anybody.’ Everybody [should think], ‘If you wanna make money, then you gotta hire me.’ But, bro, they make you feel so little and worthless, so now everything they do, now you’re jumping through hoops. It’s a game, bro, but at some point they’ve gotta smarten up to the game, Chris,” Russo said.

Several former superstars have spoken about Vince McMahon's hands-on approach with the wording of their promos. Jon Moxley, formerly known as Dean Ambrose, wrote in his new book - MOX - that McMahon even scripted some of his matches.

