WWE NXT Live Event Results: 24-year-old star competes for the first time in nearly a year, Popular star makes live event debut (Florida, 2/9)

WWE NXT is focused on creating the superstars of tomorrow, stars who eventually move to the main roster after honing their skills on the developmental brand. Recently, a popular superstar returned to the ring for the first time in nearly a year.

NXT had a live event in Crystal River, Florida, which featured several notable and rising names on the brand along with championship matches on the card. Unfortunately, the WWE NXT Champion and NXT North American Champion did not perform during the live event.

During the show, Solo Ruca returned and competed in a tag team match. This was her first match after she suffered an ACL tear in April 2023. However, she lost her first match after returning to Thea Hail and Jacy Jayne.

Elsewhere on the card, Je'Von Evans made his live event debut for the brand in a losing effort to Luca Crusifino. Evans has made a name on the independent circuit and recently signed a deal with WWE.

The card also featured all the members of Meta-Four in action. Josh Briggs defeated Oro Mensah in the opening contest. They were followed by, Lash Legend and Jakara Jackson scoring a win against Fallon Henley and Wren Sinclair.

Later, NXT Heritage Cup Champion Noam Dar appeared on the show with his prized possession to face Brooks Jensen. In the end, Dar defeated Jensen and continued his third reign as the Heritage Cup Champion.

The explosive team of Axiom and Nathan Frazer continued their winning ways against Malik Blade and an enhancement talent as Edris Enofe was not present for the show.

Ariana Grace also scored a win against Karmen Petrovic during the show. The final two matches of the night were title matches and the NXT Women's Champion headlined the event.

The Family successfully defended their WWE NXT Tag Team Championships against Hank Walker and Tank Ledger ahead of their massive defense on NXT against Wolf Dogs (Baron Corbin and Bron Breakker).

Lola Vice got a one-on-one title match against WWE NXT Women's Champion Lyra Valkyria in the main event. However, Vice failed to defeat the champion in the final match of the night.

Complete WWE NXT Live Event results

Here are the complete WWE NXT live event results from Crystal River, Florida, courtesy of Wrestling Bodyslam.

Josh Briggs defeats Oro Mensah (with Jakara Jackson)

Thea Hail and Jacy Jayne defeat Sol Ruca and Brinley Reece

Luca Crusifino defeats Je'Von Evans

Axiom and Nathan Frazer defeat Malik Blade and an enhancement talent

Ariana Grace defeats Karmen Petrovic

Lash Legend and Jakara Jackson defeat Fallon Henley and Wren Sinclair

NXT Heritage Cup Champion Noam Dar defeats Brooks Jensen

NXT Tag Team Title: Tony D'Angelo and Channing Lorenzo (c) defeat Hank Walker and Tank Ledger

NXT Women's Title: Lyra Valkyria (c) defeats Lola Vice