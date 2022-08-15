"Don't cry, don't cry" - Current WWE Superstar recalls meeting Shawn Michaels for the first time

WWE NXT Superstar Roxanne Perez shared her experience while working with Shawn Michaels.

Perez is one of the rising stars in the developmental brand. She found success with the promotion not long after her debut when she won the NXT Women's Breakout Tournament in June. She later captured the Women's Tag Team title with Cora Jade.

In an interview with Denise Salcedo, the developmental talent confessed that she felt emotional when she met HBK for the first time. Roxanne also spoke about another notable coach in the promotion, Matt Bloom.

"It’s so cool getting to work with Shawn Michaels. Literally, the first time that I met him, I was like a little kid. I was like, ‘Oh my god, don’t cry, don’t cry.’ But yeah, it’s so cool. He’s awesome, he’s helped me so much, and Matt Bloom, he’s like our head coach there, and he’s been so awesome. Just like the environment there and all the girls that I get to work with." (H/T 411 Mania)

Roxanne is currently in a feud with Jade after the latter betrayed her last month. They are scheduled to face each other at NXT: Heatwave on August 16, 2022.

Roxanne Perez opens up about working in WWE

In the same interview, the former NXT title holder talked about her experience working in the company. She shared that it was still a surreal moment every day and that she still felt like a kid.

"I feel like it’s so surreal, honestly. I still have moments almost every day where I’m like driving to the PC and I’m like, ‘Wait, I’m a WWE superstar. This is crazy.’ But yeah, I still feel like a little kid every single day that I go to work. I feel like everything has been happening so fast, but I feel like everything happens the way it’s meant to happen."

With experienced wrestlers working beside her and giving her advice, it's no wonder why the former NXT Women's Tag Team Champion is continuously improving inside the ring.

