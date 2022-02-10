WWE NXT hits new record-low viewership with move to Syfy

WWE's developmental show NXT 2.0 has witnessed yet another drop in viewership, new reports from Wrestlenomics seem to confirm.

WWE completely overhauled the brand with a whole new look and a new set of faces, releasing vast quantities of the previous NXT roster in the process, allowing rival promotions like All Elite Wrestling to snap them up. Those who remain with the company have seen their established gimmicks and characteristics altered, much to the ire of the fans.

It seems now, though, that the changes made to the Tuesday night show are starting to backfire, as NXT hit a new record-low viewership figure, following its temporary move to Syfy due to coverage of the Winter Olympics on USA Network.

The show drew only 400,000 viewers this week, making it the lowest-drawn episode in the show's history. The 18-49 key demographic saw a rating of 0.07, roughly meaning 97,000 viewers.

This drop is lower than the show's previous two moves to Syfy, which saw 520,000 viewers.

Though some of the rating drop can be attributed to changes in the network and the clash with the Olympics, the former black-and-gold brand has seen a steady decline in its viewing figures in recent months.

WWE has started using main roster talent on NXT

For future stars to prosper, it is only natural for WWE to use some more experienced talents to show them the ropes on Tuesday nights.

Mandy Rose has made a permanent move to the developmental roster and currently reigns as the brand's Women's Champion, with AJ Styles and Riddle also making appearances to wrestle the show's talent.

Dolph Ziggler even appeared on the most recent edition of the show, interrupting a championship summit featuring Bron Breakker, Tommaso Ciampa, and Santos Escobar.

With a further drop in ratings, WWE will likely utilize recognizable names to draw attention and viewership to the brand soon.

