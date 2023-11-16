WWE NXT star shares cryptic update following recent issues within the Latino World Order

WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio is having a rough November month. First, he drops the United States Championship to Logan Paul, then gets betrayed by Santos Escobar. He also revealed this week that he underwent knee surgery.

Latino World Order is still a huge faction, with Zelina Vega, Carlito, Joaquin Wilde, and Cruz Del Toro. NXT star Angel Garza has been vocal about his interest in joining them on SmackDown.

While Angel Garza and Humberto Carillo are a tag team on Tuesday nights, they were members of the main roster prior. After commenting on Rey's Instagram post about the latter's successful knee surgery, Garza has once again dropped a hint:

Damage CTRL and Latino World Order were the highlights of SmackDown Friday night last week, as Asuka and Kairi Sane officially became new members of the former group, while Escobar left the latter.

With the growing factions on WWE TV, it's not out of the realm of possibility that Los Lotharios gets added to the Latino World Order.

Logan Paul on botched spot with Rey Mysterio at WWE Crown Jewel

Rey Mysterio's attempt at a springboard on Logan Paul midway through the title match in Saudi Arabia could have led to a serious neck injury. This is the reason why "The Maverick" was trending online, as the video of the latter improvising the counter went viral.

Logan Paul, though, came clean about what happened during a recent episode of his Impaulsive podcast:

"Upon assessing my performance, while I think I did save Rey Mysterio, I think I also almost killed Rey Mysterio. I think I was too far back for the move, and I think he didn't clear enough ground for the move. That is what happened. I was too far back, and he didn't clear enough ground. We both, I think, made a mistake, and I had to catch him. I had to catch him. And I wasn't going to not catch him, so like, truthfully, while I like the headlines, and I like being gassed up like this, I was just doing my job," he said.

It remains to be seen if Logan Paul will further get involved with the Latino World Order. He recently expressed interest in teaming up with Rey Mysterio's son, Dominik Mysterio, who is the NXT North American Champion and part of The Judgment Day on WWE RAW. Check out what Paul said here.

