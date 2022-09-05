Mandy Rose breaks character to thank recent WWE opponent 

WWE NXT Superstar Mandy Rose broke character to express her respect for recent rival Meiko Satomura.

Mandy Rose showcased her skills on Worlds Collide. During a triple threat match between herself, Blair Davenport, and former NXT UK Women's Champion Meiko Satomura, Rose was able to pin Davenport to unify both brands' titles.

Following her defeat, the Japanese superstar apologized for failing to reclaim the championships, adding that although it was frustrating, Mandy was the perfect champion.

"I’m sorry. I am proud of everything from #NXTUK It was frustrating, but Mandy was the perfect champion. Thank you very much. #WWENXT #WWE"

Surprisingly, Mandy replied to the compliment and expressed her gratitude to her rival:

Mandy was not the only superstar to become a unified champion during the event. Pretty Deadly defeated Briggs & Jensen and The Creed Brothers for the Unified NXT Tag Team Championship. Bron Brekker also defeated Tyler Bate to become the Unified NXT Champion.

WWE fans congratulates both superstars for their performance

Satomura captured a lot more attention from fans and professionals alike after her debut on NXT 2.0. Most recently, Natalya also expressed how much she admired the veteran.

Following the tweet from the current NXT Women's Champion, fans recognized the hardword of both the superstars. They quickly sent their congratulations and even called Meiko an all-time great:

ボクエイキーン @bokueikin @WWE_MandyRose I am so proud of you both. all of you! @WWE_MandyRose I am so proud of you both. all of you!

However, fans praised Rose for making history after holding two belts. Some expressed how they respect her both inside and outside the ring, while others declared that she can overcome whatever comes her way:

Scott Funchess @FunchessScott @WWE_MandyRose No matter what comes your way . I know you can overcome anything and you just did that by winning and defying what a real champion is. @WWE_MandyRose No matter what comes your way . I know you can overcome anything and you just did that by winning and defying what a real champion is.

Bobcat70000/Robert Crossley @Ducks0708Robert @WWE_MandyRose I respect you for what you do in the ring but most importantly I respect you as a person outside of the ring your just a vary special woman in general mandy rose and you inspire me to be a better person in life and I think you for that @WWE_MandyRose I respect you for what you do in the ring but most importantly I respect you as a person outside of the ring your just a vary special woman in general mandy rose and you inspire me to be a better person in life and I think you for that

Jay Foxx @JFoxxBrowning @WWE_MandyRose Doesnt this make a little history as being the only woman to hold both the @WWENXT womens championship & the @NXTUK Women's Championship AND the only woman to hold them BOTH TOGETHER (eventhough they are unified still you go down as the LAST holder of the title when one unifies) @WWE_MandyRose Doesnt this make a little history as being the only woman to hold both the @WWENXT womens championship & the @NXTUK Women's Championship AND the only woman to hold them BOTH TOGETHER (eventhough they are unified still you go down as the LAST holder of the title when one unifies)

Besides Rose, another person who was crowned NXT and NXT UK Women's Champion was Rhea Ripley. After the Toxic Attraction member came out victorious, the main roster talent quickly welcomed Mandy into 'the club.'

