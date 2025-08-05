WWE official announces he is alive following rumors of his death

A WWE official announced that he was still alive on social media following rumors of his passing. The company is on the road to WWE Clash in Paris later this month.Referee Charles Robinson took to social media to debunk rumors that he had passed away. He instructed fans not to believe everything they read on the internet and noted that some people enjoyed spreading lies. You can check out the legend's message in his Instagram post below.&quot;I am alive and well. Some people are just stinky nasty old b*** h***s that spread lies. Do not believe anything you read on the Internet. Have a great week.#NOTDEAD,&quot; he wrote. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostCharles Robinson got involved in Goldberg's last match and took a Spear from the Hall of Famer. The legendary referee suffered a rib injury during the match but refused to miss any time.WWE legend apologizes to Charles RobinsonGoldberg apologized to Charles Robinson after causing his rib injury at Saturday Night's Main Event last month.Gunther defeated Da Man in his retirement match last month. Goldberg leveled Robinson with a Spear during the bout, and it caused a legitimate injury to the WWE official. Speaking on The Ariel Helwani Show, Goldberg apologized to Robinson and noted that he had a long history with the referee. He also revealed that he may have injured Robinson the last time he hit him with a Spear as well.“Yeah, I mean… here’s the deal. I asked for Charles to be in there. Charles and I have a long history, and Charles has taken that before, and I might have broken a rib last time, and Charles is a freakin’… he is a, I don’t know, I’m not gonna say ‘Renaissance Man’… that dude’s indestructible. I don’t know how old he is, but he’s taken that Spear a number of times, a lot of times, actually, and more power to him. Man, I love him to death, but I do apologize for the rib, but it’ll heal like the other one did,” he said. [H/T: ITRWrestling.com]Charles Robinson has been with the company since 2001 and can be seen working matches as a referee every week on WWE SmackDown.