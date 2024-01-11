WWE Official appreciates Rhea Ripley's backstage move for upcoming RAW; says "office door is always open" for her

The WWE Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley recently pulled some strings and wielded backstage influence to orchestrate two blockbuster matches for next week's RAW.

The Nightmare has seemingly been leading The Judgment Day faction despite their recent failures on TV. This week's red show saw Tommaso Ciampa picking up a surprising victory over Finn Balor.

Elsewhere on the show, JD McDonagh could not capitalize on his dominance and suffered an awful upset at the hands of The Miz, even though R-Truth was on his side.

Leveraging her power, Rhea Ripley strategically placed her faction's male members in two prominent matches on the upcoming RAW card, proving she's got more than just charisma and cruelty in her arsenal.

According to a recent tweet from The Nightmare, she had a chat with RAW GM Adam Pearce and made Dominik Mysterio & McDonagh vs. DIY (Ciampa & Johnny Gargano) and Finn Balor & Damian Priest vs. Awesome Truth (R-Truth & The Miz) in a non-title match on Monday Night RAW official.

Mami's backstage influence is undeniable. The RAW General Manager shared that he was impressed by Ripley's passionate and convincing proposal for the two matches.

"I appreciated your full-throated and passionate argument for the two matches. My office door is always open for you! 🍻," he wrote.

Rhea Ripley reacts to WWE's new Judgment Day and R-Truth merchandise

World Wrestling Entertainment recently launched two new t-shirts featuring Truth getting involved in The Judgment Day storyline.

One tee has R-Truth-inspired beautiful tribute to the heel faction with a motto: "Live, Laugh, Love." Meanwhile, the other merchandise has the 51-year-old star's name replacing McDonagh alongside Ripley, Balor, Priest, and Mysterio.

Taking to Twitter, Rhea Ripley shared a GIF after the company released this new merchandise.

The WWE Universe is excited to see what the future holds for the former 24/7 Champion in The Judgment Day after next week's RAW.

What did you think of Rhea Ripley having a word with Adam Pearce? Sound off in the comments section below.

