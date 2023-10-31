WWE official breaks silence after dealing with a "very scary situation" on WWE RAW

A top match on WWE RAW ended abruptly when one of the superstars involved apparently suffered an injury. Referee Bae Daph broke her silence after doing the needful and stopping the contest in time.

Xia Li finally got back in the ring on RAW on Monday night. She took on Candice LeRae in a singles match to get their rivalry going. The match went fine before a spin kick to LeRae’s head nearly knocked her out. The referee quickly acted as she stopped the match after checking on The Poison Pixie and awarded Xia Li with the win.

Following the unfortunate ending to the contest, referee Bae Daph took to Twitter to break her silence. She stated that the situation was terrifying, but she handled it well.

Check out what she wrote:

"Very scary situation, but #Refbae will always be there.❤️," the referee wrote.

It’s unclear whether the match ended as scripted or LeRae was injured due to the spin kick. Fans will have to wait to get an official word from WWE.

Bill Apter is confused about the WWE RAW Superstar’s injury

Candice LeRae’s injury had the fans concerned for some time. However, WWE aired a segment after the match that made many question the end of the contest.

Wrestling veteran Bill Apter has also spoken about the segment that took place on RAW. He noted that WWE would have taken her to the hospital had her injury been legitimate. Instead of selling the injury well, the creative team followed up with a lackluster segment.

"I thought it was 100% legitimate. It was really, really convincing. I think the fact that they showed the after-segment with the ice and the people around her made me question if it’s legit. The reason being if that was legit like a concussion or something like that, they would be working on her with the doctor or maybe taking her to the hospital right away," Apter noted.

LeRae could return to the ring soon to exact revenge on Xia Li. It would be good to see the two talented women get more matches and segments on the red brand.

We at Sportskeeda Wrestling wish Candice LeRae a quick recovery and hope to see her back in the ring soon.

