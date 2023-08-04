WWE Official fires back at Trish Stratus; says fans will "probably boo" her

World Wrestling Entertainment's (WWE) authority figure Adam Pearce served his revenge cold to Hall of Famer Trish Stratus in their heated Twitter banter.

Currently, Stratus is set to meet her adversary Becky Lynch on Monday Night RAW in two weeks. That episode of RAW will be held in Winnipeg, Canada. The feud between The Man and the Attitude Era star ignited when the latter backstabbed Lynch and cost her the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship.

Wrestling fans were upset with the company as the two women are scheduled to go one-on-one at WWE RAW and not at SummerSlam 2023 main card.

Initially, Trish Stratus took a shot at Adam Pearce, stating she did not have a home advantage because she was from Toronto and not Winnipeg.

The WWE Official got back at the 47-year-old star mentioning that she is a Canadian and Winnipeg is part of it. Pearce also slammed back at Stratus, saying wrestling fans would probably boo her even in Winnipeg.

"You’re Canadian and last I checked Winnipeg is in Canada. But they’ll probably boo you too. Love, Idiot," he wrote.

Check out Pearce's tweet below:

Grayson Waller wants to work with WWE legend Trish Stratus

During a recent interview, the former NXT star disclosed that he would love to work in a segment with the former Divas Champion.

Waller has been getting more television time since his WWE SmackDown debut, he has hosted a few superstars on his Grayson Waller Effect show. In a recent appearance on the WWE Die Woche, the Australian star named Stratus as a potential guest on his show.

"I've ticked off a lot of boxes. I've had Hall of Famers, social media superstars like Logan Paul. He's probably the biggest name in WWE technically. But I think the one on the list that I need to get is Trish Stratus. I think Trish Stratus on The Grayson Waller Effect would be fantastic."

It remains to be seen if the company somehow creates a storyline for Waller to work with the 47-year-old legend so that they can appear in a segment together.

