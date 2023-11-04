WWE official fires shots at Dominik Mysterio ahead of SmackDown

WWE Superstar Dominik Mysterio is arguably one of the most hated heels in the business at the moment. An official from the Stamford-based company recently fired shots at Dominik Mysterio heading into SmackDown.

Dominik Mysterio is currently receiving a lot of praise for his hard work. The NXT North American Champion had a packed schedule during WWE's European tour. He was part of all of the Company's Live Events. 'Dirty' Dom wrestled a total of ten matches in seven days. Fellow Judgment Day member Rhea Ripley praised Dom Dom and claimed that he's carrying the company on his back.

WWE Official Eddie Orengo recently took to his Instagram to take a dig at The Judgment Day member. He posted a picture of himself and Ex-Con Dom from a Live Event in Germany. Orengo accused Dominik of doing 'dirty' things during his match.

"'Dirty' Dom doing 'Dirty' Dom things like stopping in the middle of his match in Germany just to flex on ‘em 🤦🏻‍♂️ @dominik_35 #WWELive #Germany," Eddie Orengo wrote.

You can check the Instagram post below:

Along with his matches, Dominik Mysterio usually appears in multiple backstage segments and during fights featuring other members of The Judgment Day. His work ethic is currently second to no other superstar in the company.

Dutch Mantell praises Dominik Mysterio for getting the WWE Universe involved

Legendary wrestling booker and manager Dutch Mantell has openly praised Dominik Mysterio on multiple occasions. He believes the NXT North American Champion has been inducing organic reactions from the crowd for a long time.

On Story Time with Dutch Mantell, the veteran lauded the former Tag Team Champion for his crowd control. He compared Mysterio's crowd reactions to those received by the legendary Stone Cold Steve Austin.

"This is where the crowd can take over, and the crowd, they love that because they love if they're bothering Dirty Dom, then they're doing something, and it feels like they're part of the show. That was the whole Stone Cold talking to the crowd, 'Yeah, what? What? What? What?' because they were in the show with him," Dutch Mantell said.

What are your views on Dominik Mysterio's character work since joining The Judgment Day? Sound off in the comments section below.

Bully Ray sends a one-word message to Sting right here