WWE official hopes everything 'goes as planned' ahead of major title match on RAW

General Manager Adam Pearce has sent a message ahead of the upcoming episode of WWE RAW.

The go-home episode of Monday Night RAW before the 2024 Elimination Chamber is set to take place live at the Honda Center in Anaheim, California. The headline attraction for the evening is expected to be a singles match between Cody Rhodes against Drew McIntyre.

Another huge match on the card will be the Intercontinental Championship clash between Gunther and Main Event Jey Uso. Adam Pearce has now reacted to the hype video of the bout and provided details about the show, expressing his hope that everything goes as planned.

"It is official. #WWERaw airs tomorrow LIVE from Anaheim, CA at 8/7c on @USANetwork. If all goes as planned, I WON’T need a drink 🙏," Pearce wrote.

Gunther shares his plans to counter Jey Uso ahead of WWE RAW

Gunther's historic Intercontinental Championship reign of over 600 days may face one of its most formidable challenges yet in the form of Jey Uso during the upcoming title match on RAW.

However, the Imperium leader seems unfazed. Ahead of the much-anticipated bout, Gunther took to Twitter and shared his strategy for countering Jey. He posted a clip from last week's show when the two faced each other during a six-man tag match. At one point, when Jey went for the Spear, Gunther caught him and reversed it into a chop. He elaborated on the details of how he executed the move.

"Spear Defence Technique: - catch - sprawl - twist - strike, very effective!" Gunther wrote.

It will be interesting to see if Jey Uso can dethrone The Ring General and fullfil his goal of winning a singles championship in WWE.

