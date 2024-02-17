Gunther sends bold message ahead of upcoming title defense on WWE RAW

Gunther has delivered a bold message ahead of his Intercontinental Championship title defense next Monday night on WWE RAW.

The Ring General captured the Intercontinental Championship from Ricochet in June 2022 and has been dominant ever since. He successfully defended the title against The New Day's Kofi Kingston last month. Jey Uso teamed up with The New Day to defeat Imperium in a 6-man tag team match this past Monday night on RAW. Kofi Kingston announced a hilarious new name for their finisher after the match.

Ahead of tonight's edition of SmackDown, Gunther took to his official X account to deliver a bold message ahead of his upcoming title defense against Jey Uso on next Monday's episode of WWE RAW. The 36-year-old boasted about countering Jey Uso's Spear attempt and included a video in his post, seen below:

"Spear Defence Technique - catch - sprawl - twist - strike very effective!", he wrote.

WWE RAW star claims he has unfinished business with Gunther

Bronson Reed has disclosed that he would like another opportunity to battle Gunther. He and the Intercontinental Champion have battled each other several times over the years.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Emily Mae, the Australian star named the Intercontinental Champion as someone he'd like to face again. He noted that he is hopeful to be a part of WWE Elimination Chamber on February 24:

"I mean there is a lot of people I'd like to face. Seth Rollins is one of them, but obviously now he is injured so I don't know how that would work. There is obviously the intercontinental champion roaming around here somewhere, Gunther. He is someone that I have got unfinished business with. But literally anyone you know. Australia, my home country, I would just love to be a part of the event." [0:24 onwards]

You can check out the full interview below:

The RAW star has overcome every obstacle in his way so far as Intercontinental Champion. It will be interesting to see if the leader of Imperium goes after the World Heavyweight Championship or the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship this year as well.

