Former WWE Champion unveils hilarious new name for brutal finisher

A former WWE Champion has given a hilarious new nickname to his finishing move after picking up a victory this past Monday night on RAW.

Gunther is the reigning Intercontinental Champion and there appears to be no end to his title reign in sight. The Intercontinental Champion is the leader of the Imperium faction, and the heel group is currently involved in a rivalry with The New Day. The Ring General successfully defended his title against Kofi Kingston on the January 29 edition of the red brand. Jey Uso has gotten involved in the rivalry and wants a title shot against Gunther.

On this past Monday's edition of RAW, Jey Uso teamed up with The New Day to defeat Imperium in a 6-man tag team match. The New Day and Jey Uso emerged victorious, and Kofi Kingston announced a hilarious new name for their finishing move. During the match, Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods launched Giovanni Vinci in the air and Jey Uso connected with the 1D. Kingston took to social media today to reveal that the move is called the New D.

"May have you walking a little funny after we hit it, but you still need that New D in your life! 3D ———> 1D ———> New D #NewD #jeyuso #NewDay #wwe #wrestling," he wrote.

Former WWE writer Vince Russo criticizes RAW segment

Wrestling veteran Vince Russo was not a fan of a segment featuring two popular WWE Superstars on this past Monday's episode of RAW.

Speaking on this week's edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW show, the legend commented on the promo between Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes on WWE RAW. In the promo, the World Heavyweight Champion informed Cody Rhodes that he would have his back in his rivalry against Roman Reigns and The Rock. Russo claimed both Rhodes and Rollins were "over the top" during the promo and that less is more.

“I’m watching freaking Cody and Seth and I’m sorry bro, like.. I’m watching these two and both of them are so full of themselves, both of them are so over the top in delivering the promo bro, you know what I always used to tell, you know, people that I worked with bro, but obviously no one told either one of these two, less is more bro.” [41:48 - 42:16]

You can check out the full episode in the video below:

Gunther recently celebrated 600 days as Intercontinental Champion. Only time will tell if any WWE Superstar can dethrone the 36-year-old of the title in 2024.

Would you like to see Jey Uso capture the Intercontinental Championship? Let us know in the comments section below.

Meet the man WHO ATTACKED Vince McMahon in real life HERE