  WWE official misses show; serious backstage concern over 'Invasion' 

WWE official misses show; serious backstage concern over 'Invasion' 

By Greg Bush
Modified Sep 24, 2025 01:07 GMT
Trick Williams could be a target...and the Final Boss is nowhere to be seen! (Credit: WWE.com)
Trick Williams could be a target...and the Final Boss is nowhere to be seen! (Credit: WWE.com)

WWE could be on the verge of a full-on invasion from TNA Wrestling tonight, and the General Manager isn't at the show!

Last week, it was revealed that Trick Williams, the TNA World Champion, would defend against Oba Femi, the NXT Champion, in a title vs title match on NXT this week. Immediately after the announcement, TNA roster members took to social media to criticize the decision. Moose, The Hardy Boyz, and more voiced their displeasure.

Ava, the WWE NXT GM, is not at the show this week. She is in England, wrapping up some important business for the promotion. Unfortunately, she's missing when an all-out war could break out.

Robert Stone and Stevie Turner attempted to call The Real Final Boss about the impending invasion, but Ava could never hear them clearly. She trusted the pair to handle whatever the situation might be, but they didn't seem up to the task.

Several TNA stars are hiding in plain sight on WWE NXT

While NXT prepares to have its winner-takes-all match between Trick Williams and Oba Femi, the TNA roster has already entered the building. Throughout the night, we've seen the likes of Moose, Xia Brookside, Cedric Alexander, and Steve Maclin hiding in backstage segments.

WWE has been building to an NXT vs TNA feud for some time now, with NXT stars constantly belittling TNA talent. Trick Williams and former Knockouts World Champion Jacy Jayne themselves have caused quite a lot of strife between the two promotions as the two WWE stars to capture TNA gold.

Trick putting the belt against Oba Femi seemed to be the final straw for TNA, as they were crossing the line. What will they do tonight? Will we even get the match, or will the TNA roster make their move before the bell rings?

Whatever happens, it's clear that TNA Wrestling is tired of being treated like a second-rate promotion and is about to do some severe damage to NXT.

