WWE official reacts to hilarious argument with Judgment Day member

A WWE official has shared a hilarious reaction after a video of her arguing with a member of The Judgment Day has surfaced online. The heel faction has had to deal with some difficulties lately on RAW.

Faction member Rhea Ripley was forced to vacate her Women's World Championship due to injury last month. Damian Priest successfully defended his World Heavyweight Championship against Jey Uso at Backlash, but it took outside interference from his stablemates to pick up the victory. A wrestling fan shared a video of referee Daphanie LaShaunn getting into an argument with JD McDonagh at a recent WWE Live Event in London.

LaShaunn reacted to the video and noted that her swaying ponytail gave it away that she was yelling at The Irish Ace.

"When then ponytail starts going, you know I’m chewing somebody out😮‍💨😂," she said.

Expand Tweet

Drew McIntyre was supposed to battle Finn Bálor last Monday Night on WWE RAW in the first round of the King of the Ring tournament. However, The Scottish Warrior was not medically cleared to compete and Jey Uso was announced as his replacement. Main Event Jey got some revenge on The Judgment Day following Backlash by eliminating Bálor from the tournament.

Bill Apter wants WWE SmackDown star to manage The Judgment Day's Damian Priest

Legendary wrestling journalist Bill Apter has pitched an interesting storyline for Damian Priest and a member of The Bloodline.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSKripted show, Apter suggested that Paul Heyman leave The Bloodline to manage Damian Priest on WWE RAW. He noted that Priest is a solid performer, but pairing him with Heyman would take The Archer of Infamy to the next level.

"What I would like to see, we are talking hypothetically, right now with all the toruble going on with The Bloodline, I would like to see Paul Heyman align himself with Damian Priest at this point. I think it would make Priest a much stronger champion, a much stronger heel champion. He has got it,ehe's there, but I still think he needs a little step up higher, and I think Paul Heyman with him would be really excellent," said Apter. [From 16:23 onwards]

You can check out Apter's comments in the video below:

Dominik Mysterio tried to get The Judgment Day to help Carlito against Latino World Order last Monday night on WWE RAW in a backstage segment but Damain Priest refused. It will be fascinating to see what the future holds for The Judgment Day moving forward on the red brand.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback