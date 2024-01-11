WWE official sends message to Roman Reigns and The Bloodline

The Bloodline usually runs WWE with little respect for those in charge, but one official has just made it clear that they are dealing with a different kind of authority figure.

SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis took shots at Roman Reigns during their first backstage segment last month, and since then, he has continued to be a thorn in the side of The Bloodline. The 37-year-old foiled The Tribal Chief's plans again this past Friday as he announced a Fatal Four-Way at Royal Rumble with Reigns defending the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against LA Knight, AJ Styles, and Randy Orton.

Aldis appeared on The Bump earlier today. As seen below, Megan Morant asked the blue brand boss if he's concerned with pushback from The Bloodline like Adam Pearce dealt with when he was on the show. Aldis was brief but blunt with his response.

"How can I phrase this... uh, no," he said.

The former three-time world champion re-posted the clip to Instagram and captioned it with a message reiterating his stance.

"I choose my words carefully... #wwe #wwethebump #nickaldis #thebloodline #romanreigns #smackdown," he wrote.

Aldis was also asked how important it is to set a strong tone with The Bloodline on SmackDown. He gave an interesting reply on how The Head of The Table is special, but just a man, and how fans deserve the best championship competition.

WWE Legend knocks creative booking from SmackDown

A Triple-Threat headlined the New Year's Revolution edition of SmackDown to determine Roman Reigns' challenger at Royal Rumble. Instead, The Bloodline hit the ring and attacked the competitors - AJ Styles, Randy Orton, and LA Knight.

The Triple-Threat ended in a No Contest, bringing Nick Aldis out to set things straight. The SmackDown General Manager confronted Paul Heyman at ringside to inform him of Styles vs. Orton vs. Knight vs. Reigns in a Fatal Four-Way at the Royal Rumble with the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship on the line.

Former WWE Attitude Era head writer Vince Russo knocked the company for how the match was announced. Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Russo criticized how Aldis revealed the ruling.

"Heyman’s on the outside, Nick Aldis is watching... why would you make him tell Heyman [about the Fatal Four-Way Match] off-camera? You didn’t want the pop from the house? Like, if Nick would’ve took the mic and said, bro the house would’ve exploded. Why in God's name?... That's what I'm saying Chris, like, who is coming up with this? The house would’ve exploded nu*s and you go off-the-air hot," Russo said. [From 49:48 - 50:44]

The Royal Rumble Fatal Four-Way will mark The Tribal Chief's first title defense since his win over Knight at Crown Jewel 2023.

