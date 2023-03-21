WWE official sends Mustafa Ali a two-word heartfelt message following surprising admission

Mustafa Ali joined the Stamford-based company in 2016 and still hasn't won a single title with the promotion. Recently, WWE official Adam Pearce sent Ali a heartwarming message on social media.

The former RETRIBUTION leader has never been able to find his place on the main roster but did find success with the company's now-defunct 205 Live brand.

Ali recently took to Twitter to retweet a classic match that he had with former WWE Superstar Buddy Murphy on 205 Live. Buddy is currently a member of The House of Black stable in All Elite Wrestling and recently won the Trios Championships with the faction.

The 36-year-old star admitted that he was grateful to the fans who still remember the match after several years have passed.

"I'm so grateful that after all this time, fans still remember this," tweeted Mustafa Ali.

WWE official Adam Pearce responded to Ali's post with a two-word message saying that he remembers the match.

"I remember. ❤️," tweeted Adam Pearce.

Vince Russo criticizes the booking of Mustafa Ali on WWE RAW

Mustafa has proven time and time again that he is a great professional wrestler, but has just been unable to become a star in the promotion.

Wrestling veteran Vince Russo was recently critical of the booking for both Mustafa Ali and Baron Corbin. Russo suggested that the two superstars exit the company if the creative doesn't improve for them moving forward.

"I honestly don't know what it is. I don't know how Ali is not looking at the creative they've given him and not having a meeting with whoever. Same with Corbin. At what point do you guys say, 'Guys, what are we doing? Like if you have nothing for me, maybe it's best if we go our separate ways because this really is just a waste of time for the both of us,'" said Russo. [From 29:20 to 30:00]

WrestleMania 39 is less than two weeks away and Ali doesn't appear to have been factored into the company's plans for the event at all.

It will be interesting to see if Ali eventually decides to look elsewhere for more opportunities or opts to spend the rest of his career with the promotion.

