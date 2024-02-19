WWE Official shares rare personal update

A WWE Official recently shared a personal update on social media. The name in question is Jessika Carr.

The 32-year-old is one of the top female referees in the Stamford-based company. Carr has officiated in matches involving some of the biggest names in WWE and has several accolades to her name.

Jessika recently took to Instagram to share a picture of herself from a shoot in 2022. In the caption, she explained why she posted the image almost 16 months after the photoshoot:

"This was from my October 2022 photoshoot that I never posted. I felt it was “too much,” but I come from the perspective today of owning and celebrating myself, my work and my journey. Cant wait to show you all the most recent photoshoot. 😉🩵 Happy Sunday and see you tonight Fresno!" she wrote.

Jessica Karr reveals how Edge helped her create history at WWE Crown Jewel

Jessica Carr is currently an integral part of WWE. She has officiated some of the biggest matches in recent times. She became the first-ever woman referee to officiate a match in Saudi during the Hell in a Cell contest between Edge and Seth Rollins in 2021.

Speaking on Table Talk, Carr shared how Edge played a major role in her creating history. She revealed that the former WWE Superstar was all about giving an opportunity to learn:

"Edge was all about giving me an opportunity to learn, to be in the ring with someone that has gone through all the things he has in his career. That was that first step of doing it at SummerSlam and I stepped up to the plate, obviously, of doing all the things and got a lot of kudos from that and that was amazing. The second chapter of that was Madison Square Garden, and that was very shocking because Charles was there and I don’t know whose decision that was or what the story was with that," she said.

Jessika further revealed that the Rated-R Superstar had pushed for her to be added to the premium live event as an official:

“I stepped up to the plate at Madison Square Garden and it was literally standing in Gorilla with Edge and Edge asking Vince, ‘Can we have her in Saudi Arabia’. Vince was like, ‘Yeah, I think we can make that happen’. It just paralleled after that and things had to be put in place as far as communicating with who they had to communicate with in Saudi and it has to go through extra steps and layers to make sure everyone is okay with it and the week before I started hearing, ‘You have the cage in Saudi’."

It was a historic moment for WWE and boosted Carr's profile to incredible new heights. Only time will tell what further strides the women of WWE can make in the world of wrestling.

