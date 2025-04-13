WWE officially bids goodbye to SmackDown star for now

By Sidharth Sachdeva
Modified Apr 13, 2025 05:35 GMT
Fans may have seen the last of SmackDown Superstar (Image Credits: wwe.com)
SmackDown airs on the USA Network (Image credits: wwe.com)

The WWE roster has been plagued by injury woes en route to WrestleMania 41. One particular match is already off the table due to an untimely injury to SmackDown Superstar Kevin Owens.

Ad

WWE recently sent a message to the Canadian star after he took a leave of absence. Last week on SmackDown, Kevin Owens revealed that he had been battling through neck pain for the last four months. KO said he had been told to undergo surgery and would no longer be able to compete against Randy Orton at WrestleMania 41.

On its official Instagram handle, WWE recently thanked KO and bid goodbye to him for now. In the post's caption, the company sent the following message to him:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"Can't wait for the comeback."

Check out the Instagram post below.

Ad

When will Kevin Owens return to WWE?

Kevin Owens will likely face a lengthy spell on the sidelines. There's no official word on when he is planning to go under the knife. But given the nature of his injury, he will be out of action for the foreseeable future. Several within the company reportedly believe that he could even miss WrestleMania 42 in New Orleans.

Ad

WWE has yet to announce his replacement to face Randy Orton at The Showcase of the Immortals. The Viper came face-to-face with Nick Aldis last night. Orton gave Aldis an ultimatum that if he doesn't find an opponent for him, he won't apologize to his wife, Mickie James, for what he would do to the SmackDown general manager.

The Apex Predator also teased dragging Nick Aldis out of retirement, saying, “Maybe you lose the suit for a night and gear up too."

Ad
Ad

Later in the show, Randy Orton joined forces with LA Knight to beat Solo Sikoa and Tama Tonga in a tag team match. The show ended with Sikoa and Orton brawling throughout the arena.

After what went down between Sikoa and Orton this past Friday, a match between the two could be on the cards for WrestleMania 41.

About the author
Sidharth Sachdeva

Sidharth Sachdeva

Sidharth Sachdeva is an up-and-coming journalist from Chandigarh, India, and has been contributing as a full-time News/feature writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling since joining in early 2021.

He has played a pivotal role in building the website's All Elite Wrestling (AEW) section from the ground up.

In late 2021, Sidharth assumed the role of an Assistant Content Manager and soon became the content head of his team.

He has also interviewed former WWE Superstar Satender Dagar, better known to the wrestling world as Jeet Rama.

Aside from pro wrestling, Sidharth is an avid Football and Cricket fan. Outside of his field, he is a former Table Tennis player and loves to keep his passion alive in his leisure time.

Contact - [email protected]

Know More

Quick Links
Edited by Pratik Singh
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications