WWE Officially Confirms Identity of Mystery Wrestler After Attack

WWE NXT No Mercy is officially in the books, but fans are still talking about the mysterious hooded figure that appeared at the event this past weekend.After accidentally spoiling the identity of the attacker on its website, WWE finally addressed the elephant in the room tonight. At No Mercy, Jacy Jayne successfully retained her NXT Women's Championship against Lola Vice in a back-and-forth match.The Fatal Influence member snatched victory from the jaws of defeat after a timely interference from a mystery assailant covered in all black. Vice was struggling to get back to her feet when a hooded individual hit her with a running knee outside the ring. This allowed Jayne to pin her opponent to win the match.After the show, WWE accidentally spoiled the identity of the mystery person on its website, writing, &quot;Jacy Jayne retained the NXT Women’s Championship thanks to a shocking assist from Lainey Reid.&quot;The article on WWE.com has since been edited, but the damage was already done. Lainey Reid, who was set to challenge for the Speed Women's Title Match at No Mercy, was pulled from the show due to an injury. Jaida Parker ended up taking her spot, but failed to knock Sol Ruca off her perch.Regardless, Lainey Reid's injury seems to be all part of a plan. During the latest episode of NXT tonight, she confronted Jacy Jayne and Fallon Henley backstage, confirming that she took out Lola Vice and Jazmyn Nyx.Reid has been trying to impress The Fatal Influence in recent weeks, and her actions suggested that she wants to take Jazmyn Nyx's spot in the group following her exit.Why did Jazmyn Nyx leave WWE?Jazmyn Nyx took to her Instagram last week to announce that she was leaving the Stamford-based promotion, citing a contract dispute.&quot;I am not re-signing with WWE. This is a personal decision I had to make for myself and for my future. Personally, the contract that they were offering me for the next three years just wasn't going to cut it for me financially, and that's ok. I kinda just wanted to give a backstory of everything. I was playing professional soccer in Iceland when I got recruited. I left everything out there to come here for this opportunity, which I'm very very grateful for.&quot;Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful reported that the company wanted to retain her services, but refused to offer a lucrative deal.