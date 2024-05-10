WWE officially confirms legend's contract has expired; he said his "career has probably ended"

WWE has confirmed that a legend's contract has expired after recent reports emerged. The star also spoke about the matter.

Triple H has been the one in charge of creative after taking over from Vince McMahon. It has been said that new management taking over might also be why Lawler's contract was allowed to expire. Booker T was also left surprised by the news.

Jerry Lawler's name has been quietly removed from the company site. He's only visible in the Hall of Fame section, indicating his legendary status, not as part of the active roster.

Although he is not part of the Alumni section, he's still with the company through his legend's contract, as reported.

The star is still listed as a part of the Hall of Fame section

Earlier this week, Jerry Lawler spoke to PWInsider. In the interview, he said he knew many people wondered about it and that his career had ended with WWE. He said that with what happened with the stroke, even sitting behind a desk and commentating was very difficult for him.

"One other thing that a lot of people wonder about, my career has probably ended with the WWE and that's it's just one of those things that goes with my getting over with all the stuff that happened with the stroke and it was my, my just sitting behind a desk and doing it commentating on a match again was the extremely difficult."

Multiple WWE legends will celebrate Jerry Lawler at a coming event

An upcoming event in Evansville, Indiana, will see Jerry Lawler celebrated. The event will include Dutch Mantel, Mick Foley, The Steiner Brothers, The Hardys, Ron Simmons, and others.

It will take place on May 10 and 11, with a VIP show on the first day and a convention on the second.

There will also be artwork of the King himself shown off.

While Lawler may no longer have an active role in the company, thanks to his legend's contract, he may still appear in cameos.

