WWE officially unveils a brand new championship belt for John Cena

John Cena is getting the appreciation and recognition from WWE that he deserves before closing the final chapter of his wrestling career. The company recently launched a brand new championship belt to honor him.The Cenation Leader's 17th world championship run is over, and he's now looking to wrap up his retirement tour, with only 11 dates left. He has a lot on his plate right now, including Brock Lesnar, who is waiting to be unleashed.There's no word on when the two men will face each other after an intense altercation at SummerSlam. The rumor has it that the two men could lock horns at Over the Limit, which is set to return in September 2025.But before that, Cena will have to deal with Logan Paul, whom he teamed up with at Money in the Bank earlier this year. After their back-and-forth on SmackDown after SummerSlam, it was confirmed that the two megastars will have a match at Clash in Paris on August 31.As WWE prepares to kick off its international tour, the company has launched a Dublin Championship Spinner belt for John Cena as part of his new merchandise on the online shop. Wrestling fans can purchase the item for $599.99.You can check it out below.WWE drops a bombshell announcement on John CenaDuring the latest episode of SmackDown, WWE announced that John Cena will be returning next week in Dublin, Ireland.Cena and Logan Paul last appeared on TV during SmackDown after SummerSlam. The Maverick seemingly took some time off, as he recently got married to Danish model Nina Agdal in Italy.Paul has been riding high since he and Drew McIntyre defeated Randy Orton and Jelly Roll in a tag team match at SummerSlam. Will he be able to kill the legend of John Cena? Only time will tell.