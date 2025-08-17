WWE announces 3-time World Heavyweight Champion is returning to SmackDown

WWE is going international en route to the Clash in Paris Premium Live Event this month.Next week's episode of SmackDown will be a can't-miss show, as three-time World Heavyweight Champion and 14-time WWE Champion John Cena will make his presence felt on the blue brand.The Cenation Leader hasn't been seen on TV since the August 8 episode of SmackDown after SummerSlam.That night, a visibly emotional Cena came out in front of the Montreal crowd without his Undisputed Championship. He admitted that he was scared fans would forget about him after his farewell tour in December.As he just embraced &quot;thank you&quot; chants, Logan Paul interrupted him and called him out for switching between heel and babyface. The segment ended with the Maverick laying out a challenge to John Cena at Clash in Paris, which he accepted.The Franchise Player still has 11 more dates left on his retirement tour.During SmackDown last night, it was announced that the 48-year-old legend will return on the August 22, 2025, episode, which will take place in Dublin, Ireland.It will be interesting to see what The Cenation Leader has to say as he prepares to face Logan Paul in France on August 31.John Cena addresses his upcoming match at WWE Clash in ParisJohn Cena has been in front of some of the loudest and hostile crowds in his career, but he hasn't experienced what it's like to be in France.Speaking on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon, The Cenation Leader said he is looking forward to working in Lyon, France, which the current roster has labelled &quot;the greatest crowd in WWE history.&quot;&quot;I’ve done a ton of stuff in my career, I’ve been in front of some crazy crowds, but I’ve never been in front of the crowd that our current roster calls 'the greatest crowd in WWE history' in Lyon, France. So, I'm looking forward, in a few weeks, to actually going to be in front of - all the stuff I’ve ever done in my career, I’ve never heard the so-called ‘greatest crowd in WWE history’, and it's supposedly in Lyon.” (From 4:00 to 4:26)Last year, the crowd in France was loud and energetic throughout the night for Backlash. Will we see a similar reaction when he faces Logan Paul this year? Only time will tell.If you use quotes from the second half of the article, please credit The Tonight Show and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for transcription.