WWE omits Roman Reigns

From a bone-chilling entrance to a larger-than-life personality, everything about Roman Reigns screams star power in WWE. However, the company recently omitted him from a major list.

The Original Tribal Chief has become a special attraction and only competes at major premium live events every year. He was last seen on the company's weekly programming on the RAW after WrestleMania 41. That night, he and CM Punk faced the wrath of Seth Rollins and Bron Breakker.

Fans have been waiting with bated breath to see when the OTC will come back to exact revenge on the heels. In his absence, WWE uploaded a YouTube video, ranking the top 10 greatest superstar entrances today. Interestingly, the company left out Roman Reigns from its list, which came as a surprise to many fans.

The Head of the Table's theme is one of the best, if not the best, and gives viewers goosebumps whenever he graces them with his presence. Reigns' part-time status could have been the reason behind his exclusion from the video.

You can check out the complete list below.

Roman Reigns is nearing his WWE return

The plans are in place for Roman Reigns to make his return in time for the SummerSlam Premium Live Event in August. WrestleVotes recently learned that the company has begun its preparation for the OTC's return, which includes new marketing plans and merchandising.

In addition to that, a new moniker has been discussed for Reigns, though the exact details are still unknown.

The OG Bloodline leader is expected to resume his rivalry with Seth Rollins and his henchmen. Will Roman Reigns make his presence felt at Saturday Night's Main Event on July 12? It shouldn't be ruled out since The Visionary is scheduled to battle LA Knight in a singles match.

If WWE wants to book a match with the two former Shield brothers at The Biggest Party of the Summer, then now would be the time to pull the trigger on it.

