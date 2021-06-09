WWE originally wanted a former Wyatt Family member and Natalya to work together (Exclusive) 

The latest episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSKripted featured former WWE star Erick Rowan, aka Erick Redbeard, as a guest with host Dr. Chris Featherstone. The former Wyatt Family member spoke at length about several topics from his career and revealed a nixed storyline that WWE had in store.

Erick Rowan began transitioning away from The Wyatt Family in 2014, and WWE pushed the faction's White Sheep as a babyface on TV.

In storyline, Rowan was 'set free' by Bray Wyatt, and he went on to play a significant role in the highly-rated Survivor Series 2014 match as part of Team Cena's battle against The Authority.

Erick Rowan revealed there was talk of him forming an 'odd' alliance with Natalya. Rowan was already shown creepily playing around with Renee Young's hair during a backstage interview, and WWE did have plans for the former SmackDown Tag Team Champion to have a storyline with the Queen of Harts.

Everything I did up there was obviously weird: Erick Rowan on his creative direction in WWE

Rowan added that nothing ever came of the proposed idea, and he even recalled being involved in a segment with The Miz, Damien Mizdow, and the 'grumpy cat' stuff toy. The former NXT Tag Team Champion has had his fair share of weird angles in the WWE.

"So, I know there was talk about having me come out because I remember before that I was coming out during Nattie's matches when TJ would wrestle or whatever, and I think they originally wanted me and her to do something together. Kind of like this odd, you know, "thing", but nothing came to light of it because I know I did some backstage thing with Renee, played with her hair, and they found out, 'Oh, well, Nattie's blonde, so let's do something with her', which would have been interesting, you know because everything I did up there was obviously weird (laughs)," Erick Rowan stated.

Rowan's solid work as a babyface lined him up for a program with Sheamus; however, the Celtic Warrior's injury derailed another potential booking plan.

"But yeah, man, that was kind of the route," Rowan added. "But I think that the day that Sheamus got injured, I did some backstage with Miz, Mizdow, and Grumpy Cat. I'll never forget that because I was like, 'Is this what's going on? Is this what I'm going to be?' Unfortunately, Sheamus got hurt, but at least they got me doing other stuff for a little bit."

Erick Rowan was released from WWE in April 2020, and he even shared his reactions to Braun Strowman's exit during his appearance on Sporskeeda Wrestling's UnSKripted.

That's not all, as Rowan also opened up about a mysterious Sister Abigail video he filmed and released way back in 2017.

