WWE pays tribute to Ozzy Osbourne

WWE paid tribute to Ozzy Osbourne today after the legendary rock star sadly passed away. Osbourne died today at the age of 76, and several stars have already shared tributes about the rock icon.The company honored Osbourne today following his passing and shared a heartfelt message. The legend was inducted into the promotion's Hall of Fame in 2021 and made several appearances for the promotion. He managed The British Bulldogs at WrestleMania 2, and they won the World Tag Team Championship.&quot;WWE is saddened to learn that music icon and WWE Hall of Famer Ozzy Osbourne has passed away. WWE extends its condolences to Osbourne’s family, friends, and fans.&quot;Outside the world of professional wrestling, Ozzy Osbourne lived a full life and accomplished a ton over the years. He was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2006 and also starred in a successful reality TV show, The Osbournes, alongside his wife, Sharon, and their children. Osbourne performed his final show with Black Sabbath on July 5 at Villa Park in Birmingham, UK.WWE's Triple H shares emotional message following Ozzy Osbourne's passingTriple H shared a heartfelt tribute to Ozzy Osbourne following his passing, noting that he was a one-of-a-kind performer.The Game took to Instagram today to remember The Prince of Darkness and stated that he had a relentless passion for his craft. Triple H added that he looked up to Osbourne and was happy to have worked with the company.&quot;Rock and Roll Heaven just received The Prince of Darkness, and if I know Lem, he asked what took you so Fkn’g long to get up there!! Ozzy was one of a kind. His relentless passion for music was something I always looked up to. From the moment I heard the first riff of Paranoid I was hooked on this sound that I never heard before. My dream turned into reality as Ozzy would become involved with @wwe and eventually inducted into the Hall of Fame,&quot; wrote Triple H.You can check out the 55-year-old's message in the Instagram post below: View this post on Instagram Instagram PostOsbourne's &quot;War Pigs&quot; song was used as the theme for Survivor Series 2022, and he was featured in the opening video package for the PLE. Sportskeeda Wrestling would like to send our condolences to the Osborne family and his fans at this difficult time.