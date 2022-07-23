WWE personality denies supporting Roman Reigns with response to legendary manager

WWE personnel Kayla Braxton has reacted to Paul Heyman's Instagram story about Roman Reigns.

Reigns is scheduled to face his arch-rival, Brock Lesnar, in a Last Man Standing match at SummerSlam 2022. Following his historic win at WrestleMania 38, The Tribal Chief successfully defended his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Riddle on Friday Night SmackDown June 17th.

Reigns' special counsel, Paul Heyman, posted a picture of Braxton on his Instagram story. He captioned the photo as her acknowledging The Tribal Chief and The Usos rather than hailing a taxi cab:

"LADIES AND GENTLEMEN, @KAYLABRAXTON IS NOT HAILING A TAXI...SHE'S ACKNOWLEDGING OUR #TRIBALCHIEF @ROMANREIGNS AND THE #USOS. #BLOODLINE @WWE #SMACKDOWN @WWEONFOX"

Braxton reposted the same story and shared her one-word reaction with the WWE Universe:

"No"

Check out Kayla Braxton's reply below:

Goldberg gave his honest opinion on Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar's upcoming match at SummerSlam

WWE legend Goldberg shared his opinion on Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar's upcoming match at SummerSlam 2022.

In an interview with Good Morning Football, Goldberg mentioned that he is leaning towards a win for Brock Lesnar. He added that there's something new every time the two arch-rivals face each other:

"I've got to with the big boy, I've got to go with Brock. You never know what is going to happen when Brock gets in the ring with anybody, let alone Roman. We've seen it a couple of times but no matter how many times we've seen those two go at it, there's always going to be something new," he said. (04:25 - 04:44)

Goldberg added that The Beast Incarnate is a lot like him. He detailed his in-ring experience with Reigns:

"What I like about Brock is that he's like me, you never know when he's going to explode or not. So, even though Roman is the d-lineman that went to Georgia Tech, we had the close proximity going to school together, he choked me out the last time we were in the ring. I have to get redemption for that. I hope and pray that Brock chokes him unconscious," he continued. (04:44 - 05:07)

Who do you think should win the Last Man Standing match at the biggest event of the summer? Sound off in the comment section below.

