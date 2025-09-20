  • home icon
WWE personality forced to make major decision after Paul Heyman blatantly lies to him on SmackDown

By Sunil Joseph
Modified Sep 20, 2025 01:36 GMT
Paul Heyman
Paul Heyman is a WWE Hall of Famer (source: WWE.com)

Paul Heyman lied to a WWE personality tonight. As a result, a major decision was made involving The Vision.

After the chaotic start to WWE SmackDown tonight, Nick Aldis ran into Paul Heyman, Bron Breakker, and Bronson Reed backstage. He told them that he didn't want any trouble from them. The WWE Hall of Famer assured the SmackDown GM that they were there to enjoy the show. Moments later, Reed and Breakker attacked Fraxiom in the ring.

Heyman then got on the mic and said Fraxiom reminded him of The Usos since they are also victimized. While Heyman was speaking, Nathan Frazer and Axiom recovered, and they attacked The Vision. Hence, Nick Aldis came out and booked a tag team match between them. Despite Fraxiom's best efforts, Breakker and Reed had no problem putting them away.

Paul Heyman makes a serious claim about AJ Lee

While Paul Heyman, Bronson Reed, and Bron Breakker have been busy with The Usos, Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch have been dealing with CM Punk and AJ Lee. At Wrestlepalooza, Punk and Lee will team up to face Rollins and Lynch.

Speaking on ESPN's First Take, Paul Heyman said that this match was a misuse of Punk's family since AJ Lee is not on Becky Lynch's level. He then recalled that The Man was the first woman to main event WrestleMania and win. He further suggested that this should've been a singles match where the loser got AJ Lee.

“I actually think this is a complete misuse of CM Punk’s family, to be very honest with you. I don’t think AJ Lee is in the league of the greatest woman’s wrestler of all time, Becky Lynch, the first woman to ever main event WrestleMania and win, by the way. She won the match, didn’t just main event it, she won the match against Ronda Rousey and Charlotte Flair. I think it should simply be Seth Rollins versus CM Punk and the loser keeps AJ," said Heyman. [H/T: Fightful]

It will be interesting to see if AJ Lee will be able to win her first match since returning to WWE.

About the author
Sunil Joseph

Sunil Joseph

Sunil is a pro wrestling journalist, covering AEW and WWE news stories at Sportskeeda. He holds an MBA degree in Marketing, and has nearly 7 years of experience. A wrestling aficionado since childhood, Sunil used to imitate his favorite wrestlers as a young kid, and started writing professionally about the sport via Sportskeeda’s revenue-sharing opportunity.

Sunil admires former world champions AJ Styles, Will Ospreay, and Kenny Omega for their ability to consistently deliver great matches as well as entertain crowds with their mic skills.

If ever given a chance to change a storyline, Sunil would have booked Roman Reigns to end The Undertaker’s WrestleMania streak instead of Brock Lesnar. According to him, The Tribal Chief needed the victory more than Brock Lesnar, as the latter was already an established performer when he defeated ‘Taker. He would’ve also made that as Taker’s final match.

Always focused on making his work accurate and reliable, Sunil thoroughly checks his facts before writing his articles. When not writing for pro wrestling, he spends his time watching cricket.

