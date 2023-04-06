WWE personality has hilarious reaction to parody account attempting to throw shade

A WWE personality has responded to criticism from a parody account during WrestleMania 39 weekend.

WrestleMania 39 is in the books and the event certainly delivered. While many fans may have been disappointed with the finish to the main event, most of the WWE Universe agree that this year's Show of Shows was a success. However, SmackDown ring announcer Samantha Irvin received some criticism from an unusual source during the biggest show of the year.

A parody account of Sycho Sid Vicious claimed that Samantha was the worst ring announcer that they had ever heard during WrestleMania. Samantha responded to the tweet and joked that her performance as a ring announcer was revenge for Survivor Series 1996. Sid defeated Shawn Michaels to capture the WWF Championship at that event.

"Payback for Survivor Series ‘96!!! #HBKFOREVER," tweeted Samantha Irvin.

Ricochet reacts to Paul Heyman staring at WWE ring announcer Samantha Irvin

The Bloodline's Paul Heyman was caught staring at Samantha Irvin as she delivered an excellent introduction for Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns at the Royal Rumble in January.

Paul Heyman has taken it upon himself to introduce his Tribal Chief several times but stepped aside as Samantha delivered a powerful introduction for Reigns ahead of his title defense against Kevin Owens. Ricochet and Samantha were engaged earlier this year, and the former Intercontinental Champion had a hilarious reaction to the moment.

Ricochet took to Twitter to respond to a fan who uploaded Paul Heyman's reaction to Samantha's introduction of The Tribal Chief. The 34-year-old joked that the only thing he didn't like about the video was that his fiancée didn't get enough lighting while standing in the ring.

"Only thing I don’t like about this video, is that Sam is NOT lit up enough! Haha," tweeted Ricochet.

Samantha joined the company in April 2021 and started as a ring announcer for NXT and 205 Live. She also served as a backstage interviewer before joining SmackDown in January last year.

Who is your favorite WWE ring announcer of all time? Let us know in the comments section below.

RIP Bushwhacker Butch. We spoke to Luke moments before his passing here

Poll : 0 votes