WWE personality hypes Paul Heyman as he introduces NFL's "next big thing"

WWE SmackDown commentator Pat McAfee boosted Paul Heyman as he introduced NFL's Brock Purdy as the next big thing, the way he advertised Brock Lesnar two decades ago in the Stamford-based promotion.

Brock Purdy is a quarterback for the San Francisco 49ers of the National Football League and has not missed a beat in his first playoff game.

The rookie quarterback is still performing well and has just scored his first playoff touchdown with a simple throw to Christian McCaffrey, putting the San Francisco 49ers ahead.

WWE veteran Paul Heyman recently cut a promo for the NFL, cheered Brock Purdy, and leveled him up with The Beast Brock Lesnar.

"San Franciso has their own Brock. Started the year not as the backup but as the backup's backup. It turns out the seventh-round draft pick is the NFL's next big thing. That's not a prediction; that's a spoiler. I am talking about the undefeated starting quarterback for the San Francisco 49ers, BROCK PURDY!" Paul Heyman said. [0:19 - 0:51]

Check out the promo below:

Pat McAfee was high over the heels when The Wiseman cut a promo for the NFL and wished he could occasionally jump ship from WWE to the National Football League.

"Helllll yeah @HeymanHustle. Need you in the NFL world more," McAfee retweeted.

You can check out Pat McAfee's tweet below:

Pat McAfee @PatMcAfeeShow



Need you in the NFL world more Helllll yeah @HeymanHustle Need you in the NFL world more Helllll yeah @HeymanHustleNeed you in the NFL world more https://t.co/K4F3sX7Q44

Bully Ray expressed his opinion on how Paul Heyman is extremely valuable for The Bloodline

Paul Heyman ran the Extreme Championship Wrestling (ECW) from 1993 to 2001 before joining WWE. He was the brains behind the ECW brand, which dominated the hardcore wrestling scene in the 1990s.

The Wiseman later managed a record six wrestlers for the WWE championship from 2002 to the present, including our current champion, Roman Reigns.

On the Busted Open podcast, Bully Ray discussed how he witnessed Paul Heyman firsthand and planned future storylines based on crowd reactions.

"Paul was a master at listening to what works and also what doesn't work. Paul, when he was running ECW, was out there listening, watching the crowd, watching the body language of the crowd during a match or a promo, listening to the crowd, seeing what they were sinking their teeth into, and seeing what they were turning their back to," Ray shared.

Tawanna ☝🏿🩸 @RElGNSSECTION Bloodline in wargames about to go hard and Paul Heyman should shout WARGAMES to make the match official Bloodline in wargames about to go hard and Paul Heyman should shout WARGAMES to make the match official https://t.co/5XHJDIqx5q

Over the next few weeks, The Bloodline will host two major title matches. On this week's RAW, The Judgment Day became the number one contender for The Usos' RAW Tag Team Championship.

Meanwhile, on January 28, Roman Reigns will defend his WWE Universal Championship against Kevin Owens at the Royal Rumble.

What do you think of Heyman's assistance to The Bloodline faction? Sound off in the comments section below.

Wrestlers have been accidentally unmasked during a match. Check out 10 such incidents HERE.

Poll : 0 votes