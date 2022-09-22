WWE Personality Kayla Braxton gives her honest thoughts on backstage changes

WWE Announcer Kayla Braxton has given her honest thoughts on backstage changes within the company by posting a tweet on her Twitter account.

Braxton has held a number of announcing roles within WWE, working as a backstage interviewer and a ring announcer. She performed the duties both on NXT and on the main roster, before transitioning to a different kind of content for the company. Braxton previously hosted WWE Talking Smack alongside Paul Heyman and is currently the host of WWE's The Bump.

Now a tenured personality with the company, Braxton has taken to social media to share her honest thoughts on recent backstage changes. In this particular tweet, Braxton expressed adulation for the new creative direction, claiming that it is 'fresh." These creative changes came following Triple H's rise to creative control and the retirement of Vince McMahon.

"It’s been really fun seeing the fresh breath of creativity pumped into WWE lately." Kayla wrote

You can check her tweet below:

Kayla Braxton @KaylaBraxtonWWE It's been really fun seeing the fresh breath of creativity pumped into WWE lately.

Braxton also made headlines last week when she shared some tragic news about a treasured family pet. Sportskeeda extends its sympathies to Kayla at this time.

What was the fan reaction to Kayla Braxton's Tweet?

A number of wrestling fans and media figures have also taken to Twitter to respond to Braxton's positive words about the backstage changes.

Popular horror-themed YouTube channel Dead Meat claimed the changes were great for fans too.

One fan disagreed, claiming that WWE storylines have been falling 'flat' as of late.

Chanel Cook @ccgamergirl94 @KaylaBraxtonWWE The storylines on WWE Shows were getting kind of flat but now they're getting better and why I've been watching recently because of the writing/producing and The Game being in charge of it

Another fan claimed that Liv Morgan's SmackDown Women's Championship reign was an example of 'freshness.'

Another fan simply wanted better treatment for Raquel Rodriguez.

WrestlingFan84 @WrestlingFan84 @KaylaBraxtonWWE I wish they would do better when it comes to @RaquelWWE having her lose twice last week wasn't it

One fan claimed that excitement had returned to WWE TV.

Another fan praised the work that Triple H has been doing since taking over as head of creative.

Becky Lynch Fan Forever @kovuno Storylines on the main roster have improved loads since HHH took over NXT 1.0 had a lot of pros, which can be blended well onto the main roster Character building Less scripted promos VTs Make every PPV homerun like NXT 1.0 takeovers WWE over time will win back lost fans @KaylaBraxtonWWE I agree

Kayla Braxton co-hosts WWE's The Bump every Wednesday. On the September 21st edition, Rhea Ripley, Damian Priest, and Finn Balor were in the studio.

