WWE personality sends out heartfelt message after joining RAW

After the latest episode of Monday Night RAW, a WWE personality took to social media to share a heartfelt message.

The name in question is Kevin Patrick, who is currently signed to the company as the commentator for the SmackDown brand alongside Corey Graves and Michael Cole. However, the Season Premier of RAW saw a major change with a shakeup on the commentary desk with Patrick's voice instead of the 56-year-old veteran.

Patrick announced that Micheal Cole was absent and he will be filling as the replacement, with the veteran commentator now missing the third WWE show of his career.

The personality joined former Intercontinental Champion Wade Barrett on the commentary team. Kevin Patrick took to his Instagram stories and reacted to Barrett's post by stating that for the first time in over 30 years of Monday Night RAW, fans didn't hear an American voice during commentary.

The 38-year-old also shared gratitude for WWE allowing him and the former Intercontinental Champion on the commentary desk:

"Raw has been on the air for over 30 years, and last night was the first time you didn't hear an American accent on the commentary. Thanks for allowing this Irishman and Englishman the honor of teaming up!" he wrote.

Check out the screen grab of Patrick's Instagram story below:

WWE personality's message on Instagram..

Liv Morgan played a crucial role in Kevin Patrick's signing with WWE

In an interview, the SmackDown commentator shared that Liv Morgan was instrumental in his hiring with the Stamford-based promotion.

Before joining WWE in 2021, he had worked for several other organizations, such as Big Ten Network, the Chicago Fire Soccer Club, CNN International, and others.

While speaking on the Out of Character podcast, Kevin Patrick spoke about his journey to the company and how Liv Morgan played a key role in helping him get hired. He mentioned that Morgan was extremely helpful during his audition, and he is eternally grateful for her support:

"I did some play-by-play, I did some walk and talks. I did some interviews with some superstars. It was Liv Morgan at the time, back then. Again, eternally grateful for Liv, who just played along with everything I was doing in those moments and was so cool," said Patrick.

It remains to be seen if Michael Cole return to the upcoming episode of Monday Night RAW and SmackDown or if Patrick will be a long-term replacement for the veteran.

