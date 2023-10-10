WWE planning a tag team match involving Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn against popular tag team; according to wrestling veteran (Exclusive) 

Wrestling veteran Vince Russo recently spoke about WWE's plans for a huge tag team match involving Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn.

Owens and Zayn are two of the most beloved babyfaces on the RAW roster. This week the two stars faced off against the new Undisputed Tag Team Champions Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso. Zayn and KO requested the new tag champs for a title shot and the match was made official for the main event of RAW.

This week on Legion of RAW, Russo mentioned that the company was looking to have Sami Zayn and KO battle Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa in a tag team encounter. However, the former writer felt that nobody cared about the encounter and the casual fans did not want to watch it.

"I swear to God bro, they're gonna go to Sami Zayn and Owens against Gargano and Ciampa because it's gonna be a great match. I'm telling you, bro. That's where they're gonna go. And who cares?" [From 17:00 - 17:20]

Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn were in the main event of WWE RAW

Emotions were at a fever pitch as Zayn and KO battled Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso in the main event of RAW for the WWE Undisputed Tag Team Championships.

The animosity between KO and Jey was on display as they battled it out. Cody hit a Cross Rhodes to Zayn but Owens broke the pin to keep the match alive. As the match proceeded, there were several near falls that had the audience at the edge of their seats.

Finally, Uso and Rhodes joined forces for a 1D-Cody Cutter combination on Kevin Owens for the three count.

