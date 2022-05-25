WWE posts new job opening following Stephanie McMahon's leave of absence

It looks like WWE is looking to add more people to its growing team of executives.

Following Stephanie McMahon's temporary leave of absence from her role as Chief Brand Officer, there have been several changes to the promotion's business affairs. Reports have emerged that President of Nick Khan will be taking over some of McMahon's duties, and from the looks of it, it's not the end.

The company's website recently listed an opening for the position of Brand and Marketing Director. In the description, the occupation is said to overlook the brand's events and different assets and campaigns.

You can check out an excerpt below:

"The Brand and Marketing Director will be an important contributor to the growth and success of the WWE Premium Live Events, WWE linear programming and the WWE brand. This professional will lead cross-functional promotional plans for events such as WrestleMania, Royal Rumble, and SummerSlam, supporting creative execution across linear, social, digital and OTT platforms. In addition, the Marketing Director will contribute to the development of overall WWE brand assets and oversee the execution of WWE brand campaigns on WWE’s social media accounts."

The listing was only made today. The position is a full-time one, operating from the company's corporate headquarters in Stamford, Connecticut.

There have been several changes in WWE's internal personnel recently

Though the Chief Brand Officer just recently stepped down from her responsibilities, it seems the company is already doing its best to fill in the gaps.

In a recent SEC Filing, the company has seemingly added a new name to its ranks. Ignace Lahoud, a former Walt Disney Executive Vice President and former Executive Officer at Majid Al Futtaim (Shopping Mall), is said to have joined the Board of Directors.

Reports also detailed the return of Triple H to the company after a health scare earlier this year. Though, The Game is said to be playing a different corporate role.

Following the leave of absence, it was also rumored that Nick Khan will momentarily fulfill Stephanie's duties before a full-time executive takes over.

The recent job listing may or may not be in relation to Stephanie's leave of absence. With continuous changes within its walls, time can only tell how the new executive will affect the company.

