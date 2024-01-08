WWE producer reveals backstage reaction to insane WrestleMania match

A veteran WWE producer and wrestler has given fans the inside scoop on how people backstage reacted to one of the wilder WrestleMania matches in recent years.

The world of Jacka** met the world of WWE during Night 2 of WrestleMania 38 in 2022 as Johnny Knoxville defeated Sami Zayn. The 14-minute Anything Goes match featured various Jacka**-inspired weapons and some of the iconic show's other stars. The match ended with Knoxville putting Zayn through a table full of mousetraps and hitting him with a taser, then getting the pin with a massive mousetrap.

WWE Producer Shane Helms took to X this afternoon and responded to a fan who asked where Zayn vs. Knoxville ranks as a celebrity match in WrestleMania history. Helms revealed what the reaction was like backstage at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX.

"Gorilla was going crazy!! Such a fun match," he wrote.

WrestleMania 38 was not the in-ring debut for Knoxville, who has made a few appearances since then. His first in-ring appearance came a few months earlier as he competed in the Men's Royal Rumble. He entered the Rumble at #9 and was eliminated third by Zayn after being in the match for 1 minute and 26 seconds.

Johnny Knoxville on possibly teaming up with Sami Zayn in WWE

Sami Zayn's popularity has skyrocketed since the Anything Goes loss to Johnny Knoxville at WrestleMania 38, but that doesn't mean the Jacka** star is a fan.

Knoxville recently appeared on WWE's The Bump and was asked about possibly teaming up with The Great Liberator.

"That would be an extraordinary event. Never say never, but I never want to be on the same side as Sami. Unless we stand side-by-side in front of a volcano, then I will stand side-by-side with him," he said. [From 00:11 - 00:30]

Zayn is currently taking some time away but had previously been working on the RAW brand in matches against Drew McIntyre and members of The Judgment Day. He was defeated by The Scottish Psychopath on the December 4 RAW.

