WWE prohibited released Superstar from challenging for title because he wasn't allowed to lose it

Former WWE Superstar Mansoor recently disclosed the bizarre reason he could not challenge for the Cruiserweight Championship.

Mansoor spent nearly five years as an active competitor in the Stamford-based company. He wrestled on NXT, 205 Live, Monday Night RAW, and SmackDown. However, the 28-year-old Saudi star was released from his contract nearly three months ago.

During a recent interview with Denise Salcedo on Instinct Culture, Mansoor claimed he was forbidden to lose any matches by orders of Vince McMahon. He claimed the stipulation prevented him from challenging for the Cruiserweight Title during his run on WWE 205 Live:

"I was being lined up to be a part of NXT and then I found out that I wasn't on TV because I wasn't allowed to lose. After the Cesaro match [at Crown Jewel 2019], I started winning house shows and eventually at some point I realized I was never losing. And I was like, 'What's going on?' And then I ended up being like, I kept talking to the writers in NXT, like, 'Here's my ideas.' And they were like, 'We really want to get you on but we keep getting the red light we don't know why.' And then finally they told me, 'Hey, Vince said you can't lose,'" he said. [25:28 - 25:55]

The released superstar added:

"And their hands were tied. How are they gonna put me on NXT when they gotta book me, you know, 200-pound, six-foot guy Goldberg [laughs], you know what I mean? Like, it wasn't gonna happen. Thankfully, they put me, I had a really fun great run on 205 Live but I wasn't allowed to challenge for the championship because if I won the da*n thing, I wasn't allowed to lose it." [26:10 - 26:30]

Mansoor revealed an emotional message he wanted to tell WWE CCO Triple H before he was fired. Check it out here.

Mansoor believes not being on NXT affected his WWE career

During his interview with Denise Salcedo on Instinct Culture, Mansoor disclosed that not being on NXT probably affected his career in the Stamford-based company.

The Saudi star claimed it was "tough" when Triple H took over Creative because he had no professional relationship with The Game:

"When I found out that, you know, Triple H was going to be Head of Creative, I was like, 'It's tough' because we didn't really have a relationship with Triple H professionally because we weren't on NXT," he said. [25:15 - 25:25]

Some WWE stars secretly watched AEW shows backstage during the Wednesday Night Wars, reveals Mansoor. Check out the details here.

Please credit Instinct Culture and give an H/T to Sportskeeda if you use the above transcription.