WWE doesn't push Jimmy Uso like his brother because of one major reason, says veteran Vince Russo (Exclusive)

There is no denying that Jey Uso has been pushed as a much bigger singles star than his brother, Jimmy Uso. According to wrestling veteran Vince Russo, there might be one major reason for this.

On the latest episode of Writing with Russo, veteran wrestling writer Vince Russo spoke to host Dr. Chris Featherstone about The Usos. They both agreed that Jimmy is actually the more charismatic one, despite Jey getting pushed as a way bigger singles star.

Vince Russo speculated that Jimmy Uso's four DUI incidents, leading to multiple arrests (as recently as 2021), are the reason why he isn't pushed as heavily as his brother:

"Jimmy has several hits on his record, I believe. Jimmy has got a lot more than Jey. I would definitely think that has a lot to do with it. I think Jimmy has just as much charisma as Jey, and he's married to Naomi, so you got that little package there, but I think it might just be the checkered past."

It should be noted that Jimmy was acquitted of his 2019 charge (innocent of DUI, guilty of speeding). Jey Uso had also been charged in 2018.

You can watch the full video below:

Jimmy Uso may have subtly confirmed what the future holds after the recent Roman Reigns snub.

Jimmy Uso has been trying to talk sense into Jey for a while now on RAW. He tried to get Cody Rhodes to talk to Jey, but instead, we got a visual of Jey staring at the WWE Championship instead.

Although Jimmy and LA Knight aren't exactly the best of friends, Jimmy has repeatedly disapproved of his brother's actions, especially when he was more than happy to take a dirty victory against LA Knight following an interference from The Vision on RAW.

The following week, Jey Uso even doubled down on his comment and hinted at the fact that he was going to take the more ruthless route moving forward. When Roman Reigns returned on RAW, he snubbed Jimmy Uso and told Jey that he was doing the right thing, much to the dismay of the older Uso.

On back-to-back Instagram stories following this moment on RAW, Jimmy posted photos that looked like it was pitting him against his own brother. This may have subtly confirmed that the two are set to feud once again in the near future. Their WrestleMania 40 match was met with a disappointing response, but when they run it back, the story is likely going to be quite different.

The following steps will be seen in the coming episodes of Monday Night RAW, so it's going to be one of the more interesting storylines happening in WWE right now.

