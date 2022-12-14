WWE RAW features lowest viewership since July 2021 despite superstar being fired live

The latest episode of WWE RAW recorded the lowest audience on the USA Network, with 1.47 million viewers, despite Bobby Lashley being fired on live TV.

Apart from that, the show featured some key moments, like Alexa Bliss and Asuka teasing a character change, Judgment Day, and Rhea Ripley winning big, the next chapter in The Miz-Dexter Lumis storyline, among others.

According to ShowBuzz Daily, the first hour of WWE's red brand drew 1.482 million viewers, the second hour drew 1.547 million viewers, and the final hour drew 1.388 million viewers.

By comparison, last week's show began with 1.748 million viewers but dropped to a record-low 1.236 million by the third hour.

On a brighter note, the last hour of this week's Monday Night RAW saw a significant increase over last week's numbers, most likely because of the United States Championship #1 contender's match between Seth Rollins and Bobby Lashley.

It seems that Seth Rollins vs. Bobby Lashley match anchoring WWE official Adam Pearce firing The Almighty episode held the audience much better than it had in several weeks. However, RAW was down 4% in viewers from the previous week, 9% in 18-49, and even 4% in 18-34.

The 12/12 edition of WWE RAW ties the July 5, 2021 episode for the show's lowest viewership on USA Network.

WWE RAW ratings continue to decline compared to the NFL

In the coveted 18-48 key demographic, WWE RAW received a 0.37 rating, a 9.75 percent decrease from the previous week's 0.41 rating.

According to Wrestlenomics, the 0.37 rating represents an average of 483,000 P18-49 viewers, a drop from last week's 535,000 viewers in the same key demo.

Brandon Thurston @BrandonThurston

1,472,000 viewers

P18-49 rating: 0.37

#7 cable original in P18-49

That 0.37 key demo rating propelled the red brand to the #7 spot on the Cable Top 150, with the red brand facing off against the NFL's Monday Night Football game on ESPN - and related broadcasts - taking the top six spots. The Patriots-Cardinals game on ESPN also had the highest viewership of the night, with an average of 9.121 million viewers.

With the NFL's regular season ending, WWE RAW will only compete with MNF broadcasts three more times this season - on December 19, December 26, and January 1, 2023.

